Safa technical committee prefer Pitso Mosimane for Bafana Bafana job – report

CAPE TOWN – The technical committee charged with finding the next Bafana Bafana coach are reportedly keen on bringing Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane back to the country.

According to The Times, the committee want to find Molefi Ntseki’s successor before the team beging their qualification campaign for next year’s World Cup in June.

“A number of issues were discussed during the Technical Committee meeting that lasted for about five hours on Wednesday and one of those issues was proposing to the NEC to try their best to bring coach Pitso back to Bafana Bafana‚” an insider was quoted by The Times.

“With all due respect to other coaches in the country and elsewhere‚ Pitso has the necessary experience and profile to coach Bafana.