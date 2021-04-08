Safa technical committee prefer Pitso Mosimane for Bafana Bafana job – report
CAPE TOWN – The technical committee charged with finding the next Bafana Bafana coach are reportedly keen on bringing Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane back to the country.
According to The Times, the committee want to find Molefi Ntseki’s successor before the team beging their qualification campaign for next year’s World Cup in June.
“A number of issues were discussed during the Technical Committee meeting that lasted for about five hours on Wednesday and one of those issues was proposing to the NEC to try their best to bring coach Pitso back to Bafana Bafana‚” an insider was quoted by The Times.
ALSO READ: Bafana coach ... Whether it’s Queiroz or Renard, Safa must not spare any expense
“With all due respect to other coaches in the country and elsewhere‚ Pitso has the necessary experience and profile to coach Bafana.
“Of course‚ they [the members of the Technical Committee] are aware that he [Mosimane] is contracted to Al Ahly‚ but their view is that it won’t hurt to engage him and see if he will consider coming to serve his country.”
Mosimane is believed to head a list of names in the running for the Bafana Bafana job that includes the national team’s record goalscorer Benni McCarthy, currently in charge of DStv Premiership high-fliers AmaZulu.
ALSO READ: Who can handle the hotseat at Bafana? Five candidates for the job
Others names that been mentioned are that of former Morocco and Zambia boss Hevre Renard, and ex-Cameroon coach Hugo Broos.
IOL Sport