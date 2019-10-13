Percy Tau won't play against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Day challenge. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The duo of Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba will not feature this afternoon when Bafana Bafana lock horns against Mali.

Bafana Bafana will battle it out for the Nelson Mandela Challenge today at 3pm. The game will be staged at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Tau and Mothiba arrived to the Bafana camp with injuries. Tau didn't feature on Tuesday but trained on Wednesday at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

In a warm-up match against Chippa United, Tau was saved for precautionary reasons but was back at training on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mothiba hasn't featured in Bafana's training sessions since arriving in camp.

The team doctor, Thulani Ngwenya, confirmed the pair of Tau and Mothiba failed the last fitness test.

"This has been one of the most difficult camps ever in terms of injuries, and while we have done the best we can to get all the players ready for this important match, it is unfortunate that Lebo and Percy failed the late fitness test and thus cannot be part of the match day squad. We can only wish them a speedy recovery," Ngwenya stated.

Mothiba is carrying a groin strain while Tau has a tendon injury on his both legs.

