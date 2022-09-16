Themba Zwane back for Bafana Bafana as Hugo Broos announced 23 man squad for upcoming friendlies

Durban - Bafana Bafana Head Coach Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad selected to figure in the upcoming friendly matches including a shock returnee in Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane.
Zwane alongside clubmate Andile Jali have been in thick of all Bafana topics as coach Broos warded off numerous calls to include them as he begins to build a younger looking national side with a number of the old guard getting the axe.
Following reported disruptions in securing a game against Egypt, Bafana will have to battle it with Botswana first and then Sierra Leone in the next two weeks as they step up their preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
A lot of anticipation engulfed the announcement of the squad as many wondered whether any individuals selected to represent at the COSAFA Cup and later the CHAN qualifiers had earned the right to feature for a Broos led side.
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy)
Defenders :
Aubrey Modiba, Rushine De Reuck, Khuliso Mudau,(All Mamelodi Sundowns), Thibang Phete (Al Bataeh FC), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi,(both Orlando Pirates), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City) , Sidney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC)
Midfielders :
Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Luke Leroux (Varbeg Boys), Themba Zwane, Tebogo Mokoena (both Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Stellenbosch FC)
Forwards:
Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City) , Lye Forster (K.V.C Westerlo), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Zakhele Lepasa(Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)