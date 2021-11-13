Three key battles that could decide Bafana Bafana’s fate against Ghana

Durban - Ghana will aim to come out all guns blazing against South Africa. The Ghanaians need nothing less than victory against Hugo Broos’ side to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. It’s a do-or-die match for both sides as a victory for either team will see them advance to the third round. If Ghana executes their plans well, Bafana will face a tougher assignment than they did against Ethiopia and Zimbabwe given that the Black Stars players are simply on a higher level.

Dolly posed serious problems to Zimbabwe earlier in the week as his pace caused the Warriors to lose their tactical structure. Dolly eventually probed and contributed the cross and assist to Teboho Mokoena’s goal which was the only goal of the game. Dolly’s work rate was impressive but he will want to improve his shooting. Had he and Bongokuhle Hlongwane been more clinical in front of goal, Bafana could have scored more than one against Zimbabwe. Amartey will be tasked to stop Dolly in his tracks. The Leicester City man is used to stopping world-class players in the Premier League and so Dolly could have a tougher task than he had against Zimbabwe.

Andre Ayew vs Rushine De Reuck A member of the Ghana national team since 2007, Ayew’s experience and leadership will be absolutely vital in determining whether Ghana can beat South Africa. It will be up to him to help keep his players motivated, launch attacks, and potentially find assists for his attacking team-mates. Sundowns man De Reuck could be deployed to try and stop Ayew in his tracks while recycling possession and trying to ensure that he can play the ball into the Ghana defensive half for as long as possible.

Caleb Ekuban vs Ronwen Williams Genoa striker Ekuban is noted for his technical ability, pace and strong physique. There is a chance that Ghana could potentially introduce him as an impact substitute if they do not start them when he will be in a position to potentially outmuscle the Bafana defence while he will be fresh.