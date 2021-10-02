Vaccinated fans will enjoy free entry to Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia

Cape Town – The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the South African Football Association (SAFA) on Saturday resolved that football will play a major role in the country's vaccination drive. The vaccination drive was one of the major discussion points at the NEC meeting at SAFA House, Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The meeting came up with initiatives to bolster its efforts. In future, NEC members will have to be vaccinated and show vaccination certificates before entering meetings. In the absence of certificates, members will have to provide proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests. The good news for local fans is that vaccinated fans will get free entry into the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia at the FNB Stadium on 12 October.

The NEC showed strong interest in hosting FIFA's Club World Cup in December, but since fans were not yet permitted at stadiums, there is little chance of obtaining host status. The country needs to attain a 70 per cent vaccination threshold before the government gives the green light for fans to attend matches. SAFA will liaise with the government and urge them to help with meeting all the requirements set out by FIFA. A big problem presently is that South Africa is red-listed by Great Britain. This poses a problem for the UEFA Champions League Champions Chelsea, who may be subjected to quarantine routines. SAFA will inform FIFA that it supports the controversial suggestion to stage the FIFA World Cup (for men and women) every two years. SAFA feels it will promote the game on the African continent since more tournaments translate to more opportunities for teams on the continent.