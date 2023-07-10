WATCH: Bafana Bafana plotting ‘Gung-ho’ approach with eSwatini next in the firing line at the COSAFA Cup

According to Bafana Bafana coach Morena Ramoreboli, he and his technical team are plotting a ‘Gung-ho’ approach to their final group stage match. The South African men's football side will welcome neighbours eSwatini at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The high-stakes clash between the two sides harbours permutations of potential exit or knockout round qualification. The hosts head into this encounter as the group leaders with four points, followed by Botswana and eSwatini who are both level on three points while Namibia props up the table with a solitary point to show for their efforts so far.

A victory for Bafana would ensure their advancement to the semi-finals, while a draw could be enough if Namibia beat Botswana in the other game of the day. However, Ramoreboli feels if his side manages anything short of a victory, it would hamper their mentality for the rest of the tournament while leaving their fate up to other results.

“I think for us it's to play for all three points, now it's (the group) in our hands, we don't have to worry about how they play in this or the last match, so we need to get maximum points if we want to win the tournament,” said Ramoreboli. “If we start thinking about playing for a draw then that means we are losing or dropping the level we have set for ourselves, so I think it's going to be very important for us to build momentum and get the three points in the next match.” Bafana will relish the opportunity to face one of their favourite opponents in ‘isiHlangu Sikamnikathi’, a side they have never lost to in the five times they've clashed.

The hosts have found the back of the net 16 times in the five games, their biggest victory being a 5-1 mauling they inflicted in the 2016 edition of the COSAFA. Coach Ramoreboli, who led Bafana to gold in this tournament on 2021, has vowed to facilitate adequate planning and preparation as his side look to the COSAFA reclaim the crown for a sixth time. “We are going to do our best to prepare properly for the match and make sure that we fight with everything that we have to get maximum points which will see us qualify for the semi-final and continue our journey towards delivering the mandate,” he explained.