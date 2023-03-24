Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 24, 2023

WATCH: Hugo Broos refuses to address the media after Bafana's shambolic draw

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg — A fuming Hugo Broos refused to address the media for his post-match press conference after Bafana Bafana’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Liberia in the Afcon qualifier on Friday night.

The South Africans looked all set to walk away with three points after leading 2-0 at half-time — thanks to a brace from Lyle Foster.

But the Lone Stars turned the game on its head — after Bafana took the foot off the pedal – as Tonia Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare ensured that their side earned an invaluable point.

Even before the final whistle went off from referee Bamlak Weyesa, Broos stormed off the pitch to the dressing room resulting in his assistant Helman Mkhalele taking over the post-match duties for television.

But the gathering journalists in the Orlando Stadium’s auditorium turned away Mkhalele for the post-match duties, demanding to be addressed by the Bafana head coach instead.

Broos pitched in the auditorium, only to tell journalists that he’ll not be taking any questions before returning back to the dressing room.

“First of all, you’ll have to apologise (forgive) me today because I will not give much comment on this game. I will not answer your questions,” Broos said.

“There are too many disappointments, too many frustrations and too much anger in my body that if I should (anything) that I think, it won’t be nice.

“In the past, I have already been ready to answer your questions — even the difficult ones. But I hope that you understand that today it’s going to be very, very difficult to do that.

“So again sorry for that. I hope that when you saw what happened on the pitch today, you can understand my reaction as well. Thank you very much!”

After Friday’s night draw, Bafana run the risk of not qualifying for the finals in Ivory Coast next year if they fail to beat the Lone Stars away in Monrovia on Tuesday night.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport

