Cape Town - Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association (Safa), said it was pleasing to see so many fans at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg welcoming Bafana Bafana back from Liberia on Wednesday night. Jordaan said the crowd included superfans Saddam Maake and Mama Joy, who were celebrating Bafana Bafana's qualification for next year's CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. After defeating hosts Liberia 2-1 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Tuesday evening, Bafana Bafana joined Morocco as the two nations qualifying from Group K.

It was wonderful to see all the fans, including Mama Joy and Saddam, because they walked this journey with Bafana Bafana from the Orlando Stadium on Friday night," said Jordaan. Bafana Bafana are home safe and sound, from Monrovia - Liberia! Thank you for the warm welcome! #BafanaPride #AFCON2023Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/dE0euQBdkk — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 29, 2023 "They left Soweto disappointed, but they knew there was a challenge. These fans believed in the team as much as they believed in these young players.

"They (the fans) came here tonight to show their appreciation for the hard work and the fight the team demonstrated to secure a place in the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast next January. "The 24 best teams on the continent will be in that Afcon, and South Africa needed to be part of that group. @BafanaBafana arrive back in SA from Liberia pic.twitter.com/g7Q7m9pq3t — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 29, 2023 "Going to that Afcon will also be important for our drive to do well in the 2026 World Cup qualifying.