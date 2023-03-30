Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 30, 2023

WATCH: Jubilant Mama Joy and Saddam among the crowd welcoming back victorious Bafana Bafana

South Africa players celebrate victory and qualification to the Afcon 2024 with head coach Hugo Broos. Photo: BackpagePix

Published 49m ago

Cape Town - Danny Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association (Safa), said it was pleasing to see so many fans at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg welcoming Bafana Bafana back from Liberia on Wednesday night.

Jordaan said the crowd included superfans Saddam Maake and Mama Joy, who were celebrating Bafana Bafana's qualification for next year's CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast. After defeating hosts Liberia 2-1 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia on Tuesday evening, Bafana Bafana joined Morocco as the two nations qualifying from Group K.

"It was wonderful to see all the fans, including Mama Joy and Saddam, because they walked this journey with Bafana Bafana from the Orlando Stadium on Friday night," said Jordaan.

"They left Soweto disappointed, but they knew there was a challenge. These fans believed in the team as much as they believed in these young players.

"They (the fans) came here tonight to show their appreciation for the hard work and the fight the team demonstrated to secure a place in the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast next January.

"The 24 best teams on the continent will be in that Afcon, and South Africa needed to be part of that group.

"Going to that Afcon will also be important for our drive to do well in the 2026 World Cup qualifying.

"This time, Africa will have nine places at the World Cup and by then, the focus will switch to the showpiece that will be hosted by Canada, US and Mexico."

@Herman_Gibbs

