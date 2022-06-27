WATCH: Patrice Motsepe says he ‘wishes Pitso Mosmiane could coach Bafana Bafana again’

Durban - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe surprised all members of the media that attended the recent SANEF Congress on Friday as he revealed his desire to have coach Pitso Mosimane back as Head Coach of Bafana Bafana. "I love Pitso and I will always love Pitso, He has a special place in my heart. I wish he could coach Bafana Bafana and I will get the Motsepe foundation to subsidize his salary. I think he's quality and quality shouldn't come cheap," he expressed in a video on SABC Sport’s Twitter page.

Motsepe and Mosimane's relationship is one that was built on excellence and respect after working side by side for eight to form the all-conquering machine Mamelodi Sundowns today, Pitso as coach and Motsepe chairman of Pretoria based club. ⚽️ PITSO FOR BAFANA ⚽️



📹 #SABCSport Journalist @Velile_Mnyandu pic.twitter.com/1e8V7c3vED — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 27, 2022 The recommendations made by Motsepe, even though shocking, are somewhat justifiable after witnessing the revolutionary exploits of Mosimane first-hand at Sundowns. The club managed six premiership titles, two Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup medals and captured their first ever CAF Champions league title along with the Super Cup.

However it is also important to note that even though recent history binds them forever, the pair are currently not on the best of terms. Their conflict was further escalated when the holder of the hot seat at CAF, Motsepe decided against the moving of the most recent champions league final which Pitso felt gave Wydad Casablanca an edge over his Al Ahly side. "Why don’t you ask the president himself? Everybody is asking me. Ask him why he changed the venue after Wydad had won against Petro de Luanda 3-1," Pitso said to members of the media.

