WATCH: Some players are not good enough to play at this level - Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos cut a disappointed figure in the bowels of the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, despite his team’s 1-0 win over Botswana. After thrashing Sierra Leone 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, Broos changed the entire composition of his team in their second friendly against Botswana.

But that new team failed to match Saturday’s tempo, the only positive being the Teboho Mokoena free-kick in the first stanza which sealed the win. Bafana's dull performance left Broos fuming after the clash. As a result he said there are players who are good enough for the PSL, but not Bafana. “First of all, I am happy with the victory. It was our goal to have two victories, and we have them. So I am satisfied and happy with that,” Broos explained.

“But I am not happy with the performance. This is not what we expected. I think it’s clear that some players are not good enough to play at this level. “The PSL is something else, but the international games are tougher, quicker and different. I chose two teams to see what the different players can do.” Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashely Du Preez and Golden Arrows’ attacker Pule Mmodi were Bafana’s notable weakest link against the Zebras.

So much so that Du Preez missed a clear chance to grab a debut goal in the first half, while Mmodi hardly came to the party for the duration of the game. Bafana are set to play two more friendlies in November ahead of the crunch back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia in March. But the Belgian-born coach has made it clear that there’ll be a few names that won’t make the cut for that camp amid Tuesday's lacklustre performance.

“When I said I am not satisfied with what I saw, I think it's clear that there were players that weren’t able to bring what you need at this level,” he said. “I am sorry, it’s like that. This game was interesting to us, we saw players who didn’t play a lot in the past. So, It’s a pity they won’t be with us in November.” @Mihlalibaleka

