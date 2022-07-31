Youthful Bafana Bafana progress into the next round of the CHAN qualifier

Cape Town – A youthful Bafana Bafana selection progressed to the second round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after beating Comoros 1-0 over two legs to stake a claim in the next stage of the competition.

The match in Dobsoville ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday after 90 minutes of football, but coach Helman Mkhalele’s charges had done enough in the away encounter in Comoros a week ago when they won 1-0 courtesy of a lone strike from Khulekani Shezi.