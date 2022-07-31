Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Youthful Bafana Bafana progress into the next round of the CHAN qualifier

FILE - Bafana Bafana are through to CHAN after their aggregate win over Comoros. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Cape Town – A youthful Bafana Bafana selection progressed to the second round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after beating Comoros 1-0 over two legs to stake a claim in the next stage of the competition.

The match in Dobsoville ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday after 90 minutes of football, but coach Helman Mkhalele’s charges had done enough in the away encounter in Comoros a week ago when they won 1-0 courtesy of a lone strike from Khulekani Shezi.

The home side created plenty of scoring opportunities during this outing at Dobsonville Stadium, but they lacked the final touch needed to bury their opportunities.

Keletso Sifama and Boitumelo Radiopane were industrious in the attacking third following a brilliant supply from midfield, but the Islanders managed to escape after they were not put to the sword.

Bafana Bafana's line-up: Vyer, Msani, Mdunyekwa, Malivha, Sebetlela, Seabi, Sifama, Mahlangu, Matlou, Mkhuma, Radiopane.

Subs: Mzimela, Ralenkoane, Philipps, Shezi, Sithole, Mbidana, Cupido

