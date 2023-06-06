Johannesburg — Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis stuck to her tried and tested guns after naming a familiar 36-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Fifa Women's World Cup. Banyana will make their second successive appearance in the global event in Australia and New Zealand next month, having made their debut in France in 2019.

And while they crashed out in the group stage in France, their campaign was taken as a learning phase. Indeed, that proved the case with Banyana qualifying for this year’s finals not as mere Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finalists but as the reigning African Queens. Breaking News: 📰⚽️



Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup!https://t.co/G9h7B1Zf0A pic.twitter.com/0INHyYWakk — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 5, 2023

At the finals they are pitted in Group G alongside tournament favourites Sweden, Italy and Argentina. That’s why Ellis had to ensure that she sends out a strong message to all the participants in the event that they are not in it to make up the numbers. And she did. Ellis named a strong provisional squad that boasts seven overseas-based players and seven stars from Mamelodi Sundowns — the three-time Super League champions. While there’s a variety mix of players from the Super League, the only blemish is the absence of Janine van Wyk who withdrew due to an injury.

Van Wyk is the most internationally capped player in the country, in both the women and men’s categories, boasting 180 appearances for the national team. So having played a starring role in guiding Banyana to their maiden Wafcon crown and qualifying for two World Cups, Van Wyk will be dearly missed. But this is no time to cry over spilt milk. Instead, senior players — in fact everyone within the team — must take the leadership baton and ensure that Banyana reach the knockout stage.

Karabo Dlamini is expected to don the No 1 jersey. But it is the centre-back pairing of Bambanani Mbane and Noko Matlou that Ellis will bank on to tighten things at the back. Matlou, 37, continues to mature like fine wine. She recently put pen to paper with Spanish outfit SD Eibar on a new deal after guiding the side to promotion to the top flight last season. The bulky defender wasn’t the only winner in Europe last season — Linda Motlhalo won the Scottish Premiership with Glasgow City after arriving at the club early this year.

And while she’s expected to boss the midfield like she does with her deft passes, she’ll know that she’s in good hands in the company of captain Refiloe Jane. Jane play for Sassuolo in the Italian top flight, and with Van Wyk set to miss out on the global showpiece her work is cut out for her. It’s perhaps up front that Ellis will have a nice selection headache as she boasts a strong striking contingent, including the talismanic Thembi Kgatlana.

Kgatlana sustained a rupture of the left Achilles tendon during the group stages in Wafcon, ruling her out for the remainder of the tournament. However, she has been working her way back to full fitness at her US-based club Racing Louisville, so much so that she should be ready to return to international duty for the World Cup. She is surrounded by international-based players as well, with the likes of Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane and Hildah Magaia playing their trades in Mexico and South Korea respectively.

The team will camp in Johannesburg from June 12 before the final list for the global tournament is announced later this month. Fifa’s deadline to name the final squad is July 9. Banyana preliminary squad Keepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Kebotseng Moletsane, Asa Ramalao

Defenders: Bambanani Mbane, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lebohang Ramalepe, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Tiisetso Makhubela, Fikile Magama, Karabo Dhlamini, Asanda Hadebe, Cimone Sauls Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Sibulele Holweni, Kholosa Biyana, Amogelang Motau, Robyn Moodaly; Thalea Smidt, Thubelihle Shamase Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, Melinda Kgadiete, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Nthabiseng Majiya, Siphumelele Shamase, Wendy Shongwe, Ntombifikile Ndlovu, Lelona Daweti, Nicole Michael.