Banyana Banyana lose long-serving kit manager Aletta Ngidi to Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (SAFA) is mourning the passing of Banyana Banyana long-serving kit manager, Aletta Ngidi, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications early on Tuesday. We have been robbed of the greatest Kit manager football has ever known. Death be not proud. Rest in peace Alleta "Shuttle" Ngidi @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/C8p3jBVwCz — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 13, 2021 Aletta has been unwell for the past two weeks and died in the early hours on Tuesday.

‘’We have lost a dedicated servant of the game,’’ said SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe. ‘’This is distressing news. Aletta was supposed to be part of the delegation of Banyana Banyana that was scheduled to travel to the Netherlands two weeks ago for a friendly match in Zwolle. ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana’s Netherlands trip called off after players test positive for Covid-19 ‘’That trip was called off after several players and officials tested positive. We are devastated. The Association sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and friends. May her soul rest in peace.’’