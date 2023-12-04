Banyana Banyana qualify for Wafcon as Janine van Wyk breaks African record

Janine van Wyk became the most capped African footballer on Monday after making a 185th appearance for Banyana Banyana in a 2-0 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifying win over Burkina Faso. She overtook Egyptian Ahmed Hassan, who held the record since retiring in 2012 having represented his country 184 times.

Congratulations Janine. 👏 pic.twitter.com/SHv1ZCZBXj — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) December 4, 2023 Central defender Van Wyk, 36, played for eight minutes against the Burkinabe in the western Pretoria township of Atteridgeville before being substituted and then confirming her retirement. She debuted for South Africa in 2005, reached 100 caps nine years later, and matched Hassan by playing in a drawn first leg against Burkina Faso last week.

Her highlights with Banyana Banyana (The Girls) included playing at the 2019 World Cup and the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Van Wyk was close to tears as she hugged her teammates before leaving the Atteridgeville pitch as the heatwave temperature reached 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit). "I am deeply grateful to all those who helped me during my long career. I could not have achieved this amazing feat without the help of many others," she said after the game.

Congratulations @Janinevanwyk5 ! The very last game of your career becoming the record holder of Africa; amazing, thrilling and so well deserved! Huge respect for @descaptain to make this milestone happen! 🔥 https://t.co/nxbQDyJVV5 — Vera Pauw (@verapauw) December 4, 2023 "It is important for senior players like me to accept that younger players are seeking selection. We must develop them, make them feel at home, then we must step aside." South Africa are the defending Women's Cup of Nations champions having beaten hosts Morocco in the 2022 final, and the 3-1 aggregate win over Burkina Faso clinched a place at the next finals.