COSAFA gives its blessing to South Africa’s Women’s World Cup bid

Cape Town - The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has given its blessing to South Africa’s bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao did a 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup presentation at Friday's COSAFA AGM in Sandton, Johannesburg. Monyepao was accompanied by SAFA colleagues president Danny Jordaan and vice-president Linda Zwane.

“It was only fitting that we started at home first,” said Monyepao. “We (SAFA) had a successful AGM and we felt very much at home when we made the presentation. "We also take this opportunity to wish our neighbours Botswana on their bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.” COSAFA also endorsed Botswana’s bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

Jordaan was pleased with the reception the SAFA contingent enjoyed at the COSAFA meeting. “We intend to engage all the other regions on the continent and tell them about our intention to bd for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027,” said Jordaan. “But we wanted to start at home and after the other regions on the continent, we will engage CAF.” This is our team! This is our Banyana Banyana!🤝



Let us know in the comments section below what type of content you want to see more of!



🇿🇦💚💛#LiveTheImpossible #RoadToTheFIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/m3RuHzVup4 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 19, 2023 Angolan Artur de Almeida e Silva, the COSAFA president, was pleased with the overwhelming support for the bids of South Africa and Botswana.

“This is a signal that we are together, and we are moving together,” said Artur de Almeida e Silva. “We support South Africa fully because South Africa is ready. "All the infrastructure is ready, and we also know that South Africa is capable of bringing the World Cup to our zone in Africa for the second time (after the 2010 men’s tournament). "I ask all of us to support South Africa and Botswana for their bids.”