Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was disappointed after her team’s 2-2 draw with Argentina in the Women’s World Cup group stage and fired a salvo at her ‘selfish’ striking unit. Banyana squandered a 2-0 lead to draw with La Albiceleste in their second game in Group G in Dunedin – a result that put their chances of reaching the last 16 in jeopardy.

South Africa had led through Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana in either half before the Argentinians fought back courtesy of Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez’s goals. Granted the game didn’t end in defeat and Banyana scored two goals, but that didn’t make things any better for them as they had the game for the taking only to be let down by their poor finishing. Ellis had adapted an offensive approach, starting with an overseas based quartet – Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia and Linda Motlhalo.

And after the group wasted their chances to score and win the match convincingly, Ellis cut a ejected figure in the bowels of Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday morning, with disappointment written all over her face. “I don’t think it’s the defence to be honest – I think the defence held out well. It’s the chances that we create (and do not convert),” Ellis said. South Africa have dropped five points from winning positions at the 2023 #FIFAWWC - more than any other country.



Desiree Ellis reacts to the draw and the team’s performance 👇 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 28, 2023 “It’s the moments that we get into the final third and make the wrong decisions – when the players that are running free in on goal (and do not pass the ball to).

“If you make better decisions, we talk differently once again. You cannot create all those chances and they get those two chances at the back, and they score. “It’s about taking our chances and making better decisions in the final third. It doesn’t matter who scores - it’s about putting someone - who's in a better position, and has a better opportunity to score - in.” And while Kgatlana grabbed a goal and an assist to walk away with the Player of the Match award, it all seemed as though Ellis’ comments on the ‘selfishness of players’ were mostly directed to her.

In both matches against Sweden and Argentina, there’s been a general perception – especially from supporters back at home – that Kgatlana holds on to the ball for far more than necessary. And after she said she felt the defence let the team down during her press conference with Ellis, the 60-year-old coach argued those sentiments post Kgatlana's return to the dressing – saying the blame should go to the players up front instead. “That’s the problem, we don’t take those chances and that comes back to haunt us every time. So, you cannot say – like Thembi said – the defence (cost us),” Ellis stated.

“Our defence has been magnificent. But how many chances did we create and fail to convert? How many final entries did we have and were not completed? “That’s where the problem lies: we are not taking the chances that we create. We are always going to be a team that creates chances (and doesn’t score). And when the goals are going in, we look at the defence. “But we need to look a bit further up. Why are we not passing to someone that is free? Why are we not taking our chances? If we are taking our chances, we are going to have a different conversation.”