Johannesburg - Jermaine Seoposenwe firmly believes there's no such thing as an unbeatable team and thus foresees Banyana Banyana making it past the group stages of the Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. The Mexico-based forward is one of the senior players in Desiree Ellis' team that will attempt to reach the knock-out stages for the first time, South Africa having lost all their three matches in their maiden participation at the global showpiece back in 2019.

Banyana are in Group G where they will face Sweden (July 23), Argentina (July 28) and Italy (August 2) for a place in the top two and thus earn a spot in the next round. It is a tall ask with the other teams ranked much higher than the South Africans. “Sweden is a very tough team to play against. They are really good, one of the best in the world right now and probably seen by many people as contenders to win the World Cup,” Seoposenwe said.

“But any team is beatable if you have a great plan, are fully focused and you want to win. Anything can happen. It is going to be tough, they are taller than us, they are stronger than us so we must take it as it comes - play to our strengths and minimise our weaknesses.” But Banyana are champions of Africa and the Capetonian believes that is an indication they will not be going to Australasia simply as tourists.

“We are a formidable team. We are African champions and we need to go into the World Cup believing that and understanding what we have achieved and be confident. We must have the mentality that we are the best team at the moment in Africa and not go there to add numbers. We believe we are going there to compete with every team we are going to come across (against).” With a number of the squad members having experienced the World Cup as well as the Olympics and the Africa Cup of Nations, Seoposenwe feels they will not be found wanting for experience. “The team has matured and grown. The mentality is different. I think as we go into this World Cup there are so many players who have played in the previous one so they understand what is expected of them and the demands on them in the tournament,” she said.

"It is always great to have a lot of experience in the team but with youngsters who bring in a lot of energy. So we keep each other on our toes so you are constantly fighting for your spot."