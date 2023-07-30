Refiloe Jane should be back on the field soon after injury scare, says Banyana team doctor

Banyana Banyana’s team doctor Nthabiseng Maesela says captain Refiloe Jane should be back on the pitch ‘soon’ after sustaining a 'minor injury' against Argentina. Jane was stretchered off the field early in the first half during Banyana’s disappointing 2-2 draw with La Albiceleste in their second game of the Women’s World Cup group stage in Dunedin on Friday.

📹 Word from the Banyana Banyana Team Doctor 👩🏽‍⚕️



“Refiloe is doing well. After going for a scan it was confirmed that she sustained a soft tissue injury and she should be back on the field soon.”#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/6l5tlmNcOT — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 30, 2023 And being seen in a moon boot and walking on crutches at the team hotel on Saturday, it appeared as though her chances of playing Banyana’s crucial last group stage against Italy were slim. Banyana must beat the Italians on Wednesday morning to stand a chance of qualifying for the last 16.

But, speaking before Banyana’s training session in Porirua Park on Sunday, Maesela revealed that scans diagnosed Jane’s injury, but she didn't say whether she’ll be fit for Wednesday. “With regards to Refiloe, as we all saw she was taken off the field in a stretcher. She rolled her ankle and scans confirmed that it’s a minor injury — it’s a soft tissue injury,” Maesela said. “That’s something that she should fully recover from — she should be back on the field soon. I cannot confirm when for now. But the country should rest assured that she’s doing well.”

Thembi Kgatlana was the other notable absentee from Banyana’s training session in Wellington on Sunday, with coach Desiree Ellis explaining that she was “merely sick”. Maesela also shared Ellis comments in her report, saying there were no other injuries in camp besides that of Jane. “There are no other injuries (in camp) besides Refiloe’s that we all saw. The team is in good spirits and fit for training. And yeah, we are looking forward to the final game (in the group),” she concluded.