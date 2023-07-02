SAFA left with egg on their faces as World Cup-bound Banyana squad refuse to play send-off match - reports

According to reports, The South African Football Association (SAFA) is scrambling on match day to put together a Banyana Banyana team to face Botswana as the World Cup-bound squad refused to play. The South African Women's Football side was scheduled to clash with the Mares of Botswana in a send-off match and also part of their World Cup preparation on Sunday, at the Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan.

However, it has emerged through SABC Sport that the group selected to go to Australia and New Zealand refused to take any part in the match, citing the poor conditions of the pitch and the quality of the opposition as the cause for their refusal. The decision to boycott the fixture has been met with uncompromising resistance from the football governing body, who have instead elected to scramble together a group of 20 players for the match to avoid the dilemma of a no-show.

Safa are also said to have threatened to send the group of 23 women selected for the World Cup home if they do not change their stance. It has also been reported that SAFA has also roped in Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa in attempts to find a fast-tracked solution.

Banyana star striker Jermaine Seoposenwe is also said to have complained to the publication about the association's aid and organisation in the lead-up to the World Cup, stating that she felt SAFA had not ‘done enough’ to help them. “The association might feel they’ve done enough, but I have a different opinion. At the end of the day, I am a player and my job is to come here, play and then leave,” she said. Banyana is set to depart for the World Cup on Wednesday, as they will face Sweden, Argentina, and Italy in the group stages.