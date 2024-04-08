Thembi Kgatlana says Banyana can turn the tables on Nigeria in Olympic qualifier

Banyana Banyana defender Thembi Kgatlana is confident her side can overturn her side’s one-goal deficit, in their second leg Olympic qualifier against Nigeria at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday. Banyana travelled to Abuja last week when they went down 1-0 to their hosts.

The winner on aggregate will qualify for the Paris Olympics in July and August. Despite already being at a disadvantage when Banyana take to the pitch in Pretoria, Kgatlana was optimistic about her side’s chances.

‘It’s not over yet’ “It’s not over yet and there’s still one more leg,” said Kgatlana. “I know that in the Olympic qualifiers there’s no away goal rule. Right now it’s 1-0 for Nigeria, and they must still come to South Africa.”

Being on their home turf, will also help buoy her Banyana troops insisted Kgatlana. “I think at the end, the result is (going to be decided) on Tuesday. We will be at home, familiar with the conditions, and that will be an advantage. “I think the first advantage for us is that we’re going home familiar with the facilities and everything.

“I mean, they scored with a penalty, it was not from normal play. So for us it’s about going back, looking at the tactics and seeing how we can change the flavour.” Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum, was adamant that his side were the best in Africa, and once again his side would have something to prove against their South African foes. "We want to show we’re the best team in Africa and that we’re a better team. I thought we showed that in the first leg and want to do that again when we play South Africa next week.”