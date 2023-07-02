WATCH: Drama intensifies as SA Players Union gets involved with Banyana dispute with SAFA

The South African Football Players Union has joined the fight in support of the World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana squad which has squared off against the South African Football Association (SAFA). The 23-player South African Women's football squad assembled to represent the nation at the upcoming World Cup, elected to boycott their send-off match against Botswana on Sunday citing several issues.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 3pm at the Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan, however, the World Cup-bound squad’s decision to boycott the match has seen a huge standoff between Banyana and SAFA. It has been reported that SAFA has threatened to send home the selected World Cup squad and is scrambling to put together a team to take the field against Botswana.

Situation currently at @Banyana_Banyana camp! @FIFPRO @FIFProAfrica pic.twitter.com/aVjv8u3sn5 — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) July 2, 2023 The reasons behind the team's refusal to play have been listed as : 1. The poor quality of Tsakane Stadium

2. The level of quality in terms of opposition (Botswana) It has also been established that there is also a contractual dispute between the squad and SAFA. SAPFU, represented by the union’s president, Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe, now has shared its views regarding the dilemma and vowed to protect the interests of the players.

“They are fighting for their rights, SAFA dismissed them at 10 am.. the only reason is that SAFA doesn't want to include money into their contracts,” he said in footage released by the union. “We must fight for these players, we have spoken to the Minister of Sport, we must reject the team that is being assembled by Danny Jordan (SAFA president) Tsakane because the real team is here.”