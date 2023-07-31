Nomvula Kgoale was a seething mass of emotions on Friday night as she looked at her performance, that of her teammates and the coaches in Dunedin. Banyana Banyana had just squandered a 2-0 lead against Argentina in their second game of the World Cup group stage to draw the match 2-2, risking their chances of reaching the knockout stage for the first time. But Sweden's 5-0 win over Italy on Saturday opened the door for SA to reach the last-16, if they beat Le Azzure in their last game on Wednesday and the result between the Blagult and La Albiceleste favours them.

However, the momentary lapse – which took Banyana's fate out of their hands – changed Kgoale as she switched from her usual soft-spoken persona into a livid figure in Dunedin. “Honestly, I was warming up and getting ready to go on – I can't really say how the goals went in because I didn't see both of them as they went in really quick,” Kgoale said. “But I think it was a slip of focus and concentration – you can't let these games go. It's art. This is where we win and lose. This is where big players and champions show up.

“(Friday), we honestly didn't show up – I am angry. I am angry – I don't know whether it's with myself, the players, or the coaches. I don't know. I am angry at this point.” Kgoale's anger was written all over her face as her famous lipstick had worn thin after Banyana didn't convert their chances and squandered victory. “You could see from the start of the game that it could go both ways. I am not surprised that it's a draw – but as a South African, a Banyana player and African champion, I demand more!” Kgoale said.

“I demand more of myself and my teammates. I want to win things – this is where my teammates and I are supposed to show up. “This is where we are supposed to show the world who we are, right? “But things didn't go our way – disappointing. We had more than a few chances that we could have buried, but we let them slip. And it was our (game) to lose.”

The draw did mean that Banyana bagged their first point at the global showpiece, but Kgoale was still having none of it. “Yes, South Africa got their first point ever in the World Cup but still for me, it doesn't make me happy again – I demand more,” Kgoale said. “I want to go to the Round of 16. I am an African champion with my teammates – it's supposed to be that way.

“That's why we won and that's who we are. “But we didn't show that in a way we were supposed to. Mihlali Baleka is at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, in partnership with Sasol*