Bayern Munich on Thursday announced the signing of Lena Oberdorf from rivals Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of up to €450,000 ($486,000). The 22-year-old will arrive at the end of the season on a deal until 2028, with the reported fee making her the most expensive German female footballer ever.

The highest transfer fee paid in women's football was for Zambian Racheal Kundananji, who joined American side Bay FC from Real Madrid for a reported fee of 735,000 euros ($787,000). A tough-tackling midfielder, Oberdorf played and captained boys teams until the age of 17, before joining the professional ranks at Essen. She moved to Wolfsburg in 2020 and has won three German Cups and one league title with the Wolves.

Alongside Germany captain Alexandra Popp, Oberdorf's Wolfsburg lost 3-2 in the 2023 Champions League final against Barcelona. Oberdorf has become a fixture of the German national team set-up, having played in the 2022 final against England at Wembley. She was named best young player at the tournament.