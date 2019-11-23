DUSSELDORF - Borussia Dortmund bosses reportedly discussed the latest setback until well after midnight, and Saturday's headlines suggested that Lucien Favre's term as coach could be over very soon.
Coming off a 4-0 drubbing at champions Bayern Munich in the last Bundesliga match, Dortmund were unable to turn the tide on Friday, held 3-3 by bottom club Paderborn in another poor display in which they trailed 3-0 at half-time.
"Favre faces the sack," the Bild paper said on its website, and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said that "it's now really precarious for Favre."
The paper also said that Dortmund face "losing their most devoted fans" after the 80,000-plus crowd had mercilessly jeered their players at half-time and was only mildly reconciled after captain Marco Reus had salvaged at least a draw in stoppage time.
Sports director Michael Zorc said the first of half was "unworthy of discission" and that "we have to apologise to the spectators."