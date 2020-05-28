Bayern Munich donate another R6.6 million to amateur clubs

MUNICH - Bayern Munich are donating another €350,000 ($384,000) to amateur clubs in their home state of Bavaria to help them through the coronavirus crisis, the Bundesliga champions said on Thursday.

Bayern said that the 35 fifth-tier Bayernliga clubs will receive €10,000 each from money made available by fans who waived ticket refunds for home matches now played behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

The waived refunds all go to the club's Hilfe eV charity, which last week made €460,000 available for all Bavarian fourth-tier teams and the state's sports association.

"It's a wonderful sign of solidarity," Hilfe eV CEO Karl Hopfner said in a club statement.

"Football is an essential part of social life. At the clubs, children and youths learn fundamental values such as team spirit, respect and tolerance. It is very important to us that, together with our fans, we can use these funds to help stabilise the football landscape in Bavaria in these difficult times during the pandemic."