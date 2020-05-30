Bayern Munich players forego salary until end of season

BERLIN - Bayern Munich players have accepted salary cuts until the end of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak, club president Herbert Hainer told Saturday's edition of the Bild paper.

It was so far only known that the players had agreed to earn 20 per cent less in April, after the league was suspended in mid-March.

"It is very gratifying that our team has complete understanding of the situation and will continue to forego salary until the end of the season," Hainer said.

The president did not say how much money the players will forego and it is also not clear when their season will end.

The Bundesliga which resumed on May 16 runs until June 27 but Bayern could be in the German cup final which is set for July 4, and they are also still in the Champions League which the ruling body UEFA aims to complete by the end of August.