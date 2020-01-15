OFFENBACH - Germany coach Joachim Loew the quality of the Bundesliga improved in the first half of the season.
"With some team you can see a playing improvement, that they have changed their style," he said in comments ahead of the resumption of the German league this weekend.
"Overall, there were more games in the first half of the season at a level where you could say they were very good and that's how you see games internationally."
Last year Loew had on a number of occasions expressed concern about the level of the domestic game.
The league begins its second half following the winter break when fifth-placed Schalke meet second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.