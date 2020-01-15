Bundesliga on right track, says Germany coach Loew









Germany coach Joachim Loew the quality of the Bundesliga improved in the first half of the season. Photo: Reuters OFFENBACH - Germany coach Joachim Loew the quality of the Bundesliga improved in the first half of the season. "With some team you can see a playing improvement, that they have changed their style," he said in comments ahead of the resumption of the German league this weekend. "Overall, there were more games in the first half of the season at a level where you could say they were very good and that's how you see games internationally." Last year Loew had on a number of occasions expressed concern about the level of the domestic game. The league begins its second half following the winter break when fifth-placed Schalke meet second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Loew, speaking at the New Year's reception of the German Football League (DFL) in Offenbach, praised the coaches of both sides, Schalke's David Wagner and Gladbach's Marco Rose.

"The coaches who are now with teams like Gladbach or Schalke have certainly brought in new aspects," he said.

"With some teams you see more courage to work with ball, looking at opportunities to get forward."

While there were teams who tried to manage games to avoid defeats there were "positive trends" with teams who wanted to take the game to their opponents, he added.

In the league's main programme on Saturday, leaders RB Leipzig greet Union Berlin, while on Sunday champions Bayern Munich, four points behind Leipzig in third place, travel to Hertha Berlin.

dpa