Bayern Munich managed to hold onto their lead at the top of the standings. Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

BERLIN – Bayern Munich preserved their one-point lead with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen, with Borussia Dortmund in second place after their 4-0 demolition of Freiburg, with four games left in the race.

Here are five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga:

BAYERN RUN

Bayern Munich have won 16 of their last 18 league matches as they hunt a record-extending seventh straight Bundesliga title.

With 34 points from a maximum 39, Bayern have played their second best second half of a season. Only in their 2012/13 treble-winning season did they have more points at this stage.

DORTMUND GOALS

Dortmund's feared attack is firing on all cylinders ahead of this week's Ruhr valley derby against Schalke 04. Paco Alcacer, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho were all on target against Freiburg to take their tally to 17, 16 and 11 goals respectively.

England international Sancho is also the leading provider in the Bundesliga with 13 assists.

RECORD LOSS

VfB Stuttgart’s 6-0 loss to Augsburg was their heaviest Bundesliga defeat since the 1985/86 season when they lost by the same score to Werder Bremen.

It was also Augsburg's biggest league win.

Stuttgart, Bundesliga champions in 2007, are in the relegation playoff spot, just three points ahead of 17th-placed Nuremberg and could face their second relegation in three years.

HAMBURG WOES

Former Bundesliga champions Hamburg SV are looking to win promotion into the top division straight after being relegated last season. But they are making life difficult for themselves after drawing 1-1 at home against Erzgebirge Aue.

Hamburg have now gone five games without a win and are in second place, two points ahead of Paderborn.

The top two finishers earn automatic promotion while the third-placed club goes into a playoff with the Bundesliga's 16th-placed team.

10 FOR LUKEBAKIO

Fortuna Duesseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio became the first striker from the club to score 10 Bundesliga goals since Klaus Allofs in the 190/91 season after the Belgian scored in their 3-1 loss to Mainz 05.

Despite the defeat, the promoted club are already assured a place in the top division next season.

Reuters