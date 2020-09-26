Flick: Bayern can give 'top performance' despite Super Cup tiredness

MUNICH - Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick doesn't seem to be planning big changes for Sunday's league game at Hoffenheim - despite his team having played 120 minutes against Sevilla on Thursday in Super Cup.

"There's no point complaining about how exhausted we are. Even if you're tired you can deliver a top performance," the coach said on Saturday during a press conference.

However the 55-year-old pointed out that he is again able make five substitutions, which he couldn't in the 2-1 extra-time victory over Sevilla in Budapest. "And I will make them," Flick said.

He believes he will have a better chance to see how players are doing during the training session on Saturday.

Kingsley Coman could return to team training after his domestic quarantine. The winger had contact in his private circle with a person infected with coronavirus.