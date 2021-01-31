Hertha Berlin confirm talks with Juventus star Sami Khedira

BERLIN – Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin have confirmed they are in talks with Sami Khedira and could sign the former Germany midfielder before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"We are talking to him, there are a few things to clear up and a few questions to answer before Monday at 6pm," when the transfer window closes, Hertha CEO Carsten Schmidt told Sky Sunday.

According to magazine Kicker, Khedira arrived in Berlin on Saturday and was due to undergo a medical check on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is under contract at Juventus until the end of the season, but head coach Andrea Pirlo has yet to play him in 2020/21.

Schmidt described Khedira as "an awesome leader with a lot of experience" but acknowledged the midfielder "has had no match practise for a while".