Uli Hoeness has shed any light on hs future at Bayern. Photo: Michael Dalder/Reuters

MUNICH – Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has refused to confirm or deny a report he will not seek re-election at the club's annual general meeting in November. Hoeness told Germany's Kicker magazine on Wednesday that he would give his decision on his future to the club's supervisory board, of which he is also the chair, on August 29 and until then would give no official statement.

On Tuesday the Bild tabloid reported Hoeness intended to step down from both his roles. The club, which was on the last day of a United States tour, declined to comment.

The 67-year-old Hoeness celebrated his 40th anniversary as a club official in May. He was elected again as president in November 2016 after serving a prison sentence for tax evasion.

The former attacker Hoeness started his job as general manager on May 1, 1979, and has turned the then financially struggling club into one of the richest in the world.

At the end of April he told dpa he would consider his options over the summer and announce his plans by the end of June.

dpa