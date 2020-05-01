Injuries loom if Bundesliga restarts with too many matches, Fortuna Dusseldorf coach

DUSSELDORF - Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Uwe Roesler fears a large number of injuries if too many matches are played in short succession in a possible Bundesliga restart.

Roesler told the Rheinische Post paper late Thursday there should be no mid-week games at first when the league resumes, in an effort to ease the physical stress on the players.

"It can not be that we throw the players under a bus by playing every three days over four weeks," Roesler said.

"I wouldn't start with a three-game week and after the first one would follow up with a full week of training. If not, there is fear of a string of injuries."

Bundesliga clubs are yet to restart full team training as the league has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus. There are nine rounds left in the season and the German Football League (DFL) hopes to play all matches behind closed doors until the end of June.