Robert Lewandowski hat-trick steers Bayern past Dortmund 4-2

MUNICH – Champions Bayern Munich came from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on Saturday with a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski, to remain two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund scored twice with Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski responded with a brace of his own in an explosive first half.

But a goal from Leon Goretzka in the 88th minute put the hosts in front and Lewandowski scored his third in the 90th to kill off the game.

The Poland striker, who is chasing Gerd Mueller's legendary record of 40 league goals in one season dating back from the 1971-72 campaign, now has 31 goals with 10 league games remaining.

Bayern, hunting a record-extending ninth consecutive league title, are on 55 points, two ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 3-0 at Freiburg.