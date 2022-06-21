Sadio Mane lands in Munich for Bayern medical check

Munich — Sadio Mane arrived in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order undergo a medical with the Liverpool forward reportedly on the verge of signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern's team doctor.

According to media reports, Mane's transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million). "I am happy he (Mane) has landed," Thomas Mueller said while attending a golf tournament in Munich on Tuesday. Bayern's Germany forward, a golf fan, joked that he soon hopes to see Mane hit "lots of birdies" on the city's courses.

The Senegal forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and is set to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday. Mane would be a replacement for wantaway Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a Barcelona transfer, and winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over a contract extension. AFP