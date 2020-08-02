Stuttgart ready to part with top scorer Gonzalez at right price

BERLIN – VfB Stuttgart are ready to part ways with their top scorer Nicolas Gonzalez as long as the price is right, the club's sports director Sven Mislintat said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Argentina international scored 14 goals and delivered seven assists in 27 second division games last season to help Stuttgart return to the Bundesliga.

"Everyone needs revenues during the time of the coronavirus," Mislintat told Sport1 broadcaster.

"If someone comes today and offers us an amount that would be irresponsible to turn down at the current time then we sell and either develop or bring in a replacement."

Gonzalez, who joined Stuttgart in 2018 on a five-year contract, said last month he had informed the club of his desire to leave.