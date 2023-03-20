Durban to host the $10 million African Schools Football Championship finals

Cape Town - Durban will host the finals of the $10 million African Schools Football Championship, a pet project of CAF president Patrice Motsepe. CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba, announced on Monday morning that the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban will host the finals from April 5 to 8.

The inaugural continental competition has attracted a total of 44 000 African boys and girls from 41 African countries under the age of 15. The Motsepe Foundation has donated $10 million in prizes. This endowment will contribute handsomely to the development of school football in Africa. This is a culmination of a journey that started with a schools competition at a national level and then a zonal Level.

Mosengo-Omba said: "We are excited to reach this state and to see what started as a vision being implemented and benefiting the young people in Africa. It is history in the making.

"The CAF African Schools Football Championship is very important to CAF, it is important to Africa, and it is very important to CAF president Patrice Motsepe. "For the first time, CAF is not just talking about developing the youth, but we are investing in a tangible way to the future of Africa. We are giving hope, we are giving a platform.

“Following extensive consultation that also included inviting member associations to submit applications to host, South Africa’s Durban was given the go-ahead. We are confident that we will work together with SAFA, the South African Government and KwaZulu Natal to ensure success.” The CAF African Schools Football Championship was first announced by Motsepe in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in April 2021. @Herman_Gibbs