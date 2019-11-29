Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said his team are better than their recent results suggest, and need a win to regain lost confidence, following their 2-1 Europa League defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Thursday.
The hosts went ahead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada scored twice after the break, to extend Arsenal's winless run in all competitions to seven games, for the first time since 1992.
Fans at a half-empty Emirates Stadium made their displeasure known by booing the under-fire Emery and some held up cards calling for the Spaniard to be sacked.
"Now our moment is not good... we are better than we are showing, everybody, the players, the coaches and me... we lost some confidence and we need to win," Emery told reporters.
"We deserved more, we controlled the game in the first half, we scored one goal. In the second half... we needed to score but we lost the control after 15 minutes and they scored two.