Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Barcelona president Laporta 'embarrassed' after Eintracht Frankfurt fans flood Camp Nou

Supporters cheer as Eintracht Frankfurt's players celebrate at the end of the Europa League quarter final second leg against FC Barcelona. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP

Supporters cheer as Eintracht Frankfurt's players celebrate at the end of the Europa League quarter final second leg against FC Barcelona. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP

Published 5h ago

Share

Barcelona - Barcelona President Joan Laporta said he was ’embarrassed and ashamed’ after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans made it into the Camp Nou for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final despite away fans only being allocated 5,000 tickets.

Barcelona - Barcelona President Joan Laporta said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" after a reported 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans made it into the Camp Nou for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final despite away fans only being allocated 5,000 tickets.

Story continues below Advertisment

Barca were sensationally knocked out of the competition by the Germans after winger Filip Kostic scored twice in a 3-2 victory that saw Eintracht advance 4-3 on aggregate.

While Barca were expecting huge backing at the stadium ESPN reported there were close to 30,000 Eintracht fans among the 79,468 crowd.

"Frankly what happened today makes me feel embarrassed and ashamed. There were many fans of the other team and not many of ours," Laporta told Barca TV.

More on this

"I'm very sorry for what has happened.

"What we can avoid are certain situations but as of now, we will have to be much more strict. We can't allow these situations to happen."

Coach Xavi Hernandez called the situation a "miscalculation" and said it did not help his side, who suffered their first defeat in 16 matches in all competitions.

Story continues below Advertisment

"I've tried to tell the players that the important thing is what happens on the pitch, but logically this could have affected us. It's very clear," Xavi told a news conference.

"We've tried to focus on the game and we've not been good. It has nothing to do with one thing and the other. It's not an excuse," he added.

"It hasn't helped us, but on the pitch, we haven't been good, and we haven't competed."

Story continues below Advertisment

Reuters

Related Topics:

FC BarcelonaSoccer

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Reuters