Four Real Betis fans arrested after violence at Manchester United game

Manchester — Four Real Betis fans were arrested at Old Trafford on Thursday for disorderly conduct at their team's Europa League last-16 game against Manchester United, local police said on Friday. During the match, in which flares and other objects were thrown into the stands, a policeman was injured when a person from the away section threw a pyrotechnic device.

"Four Real Betis supporters were arrested for violent disorder, assault, possession of flares inside the stadium and possession of a controlled drug," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "GMP are working closely with Manchester United, the UK Football Policing Unit, Real Betis, UEFA and colleagues from the Spanish Police to identify those involved in an ongoing post-match investigation," said Jamie Collins, chief inspector for the fixture. Manchester Police added that two of the Betis fans arrested remain in police custody for questioning.