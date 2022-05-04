Leicester aim to write 'another chapter' against Roma in Euro semi

Leicester — Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the club are attempting to write "another chapter" in their story as they prepare to face Roma with a place in the Europa Conference League final at stake. The Foxes, who shocked the football world by winning the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri, last season won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Story continues below Advertisment

They travel to Italy on Thursday locked at 1-1 after last week's semi-final first leg against Jose Mourinho's men. Rodgers, whose team dropped into the Conference League after failing to progress from the Europa League group stage, said Wednesday he had been trying to create a "winning mentality" at the club, who have struggled in the Premier League this season. "For some players they have to adapt to that," he said. "It takes time and these are experiences you want the players to learn from. It's something they are hungry for and we are all hungry to succeed.

"This is another chapter of the story. Our main objective is to keep the story of this club going, like we did in the FA Cup. We wanted to be the winners for the first time and we wanted that to be an objective in this competition as well." Long-serving goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel vowed not to settle for second best with Leicester on the brink of their first European final. He said: "It's a European trophy. Every one is important, every competition you can win is important. I don't play football to finish fourth, fifth or sixth. You do it for the occasions regardless of competitions.

Story continues below Advertisment

"It's about winning trophies. That's what fans and players look back on, those moments when you got to lift trophies. "The infrastructure of the club is in place to be successful. If we were to reach the final, that's sustained success over a period of time in terms of finals reached and trophies won." AFP