Axel Tuanzebe will start for Manchester United as they begin their Europa League campaign.

LONDON – Manchester United will make several changes for their Europa League clash at home to Astana, manager Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer told reporters Wednesday. Striker Daniel James will miss out through injury, joining Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial on the sidelines.

Jesse Lingard is fit to return, though, and Solskjaer said several younger squad players will be given the chance.

"We will see the sue of the squad more, there will be some young ones tomorrow," Solskjaer told reporters. "(Mason) Greenwood will play definitely."

"[Axel Tuanzebe] is going to start. We've got a big squad, pre-season went really well. Axel is one who didn't make the starting XI (so far) so now it is a chance for them to get some minutes."

David De Gea, who earlier this week signed a new contract until 2023, will be rested, Solksjaer said.

"Sergio (Romero) will play tomorrow for sure," the Norwegian said.

"He's proven to be a top top 'keeper behind David and keep him ready for if something happens to David. Time for him to have some much needed game time."

