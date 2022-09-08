Manchester United’s match goes ahead as sport pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

London — British horseracing chiefs suspended all events after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday as sport paid tribute to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning. Charles, Prince of Wales, becomes king immediately.

"All of British Racing is in mourning today following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," the British Horseracing Authority said in a statement.

"Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing. Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life". The statement added: "It is right, therefore, that all racing is suspended for today and tomorrow as we begin to grieve Her Majesty’s passing and remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation." BHA chairman Joe Saumarez Smith, said: "Racing owes an incalculable debt of gratitude, not only for Her Majesty’s dedication and commitment to the sport, but for her public advocacy of it."

Play at the golf's PGA Championship, taking place at Wentworth near London, was immediately suspended for the rest of the day. Cricket chiefs announced that Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place as a mark of respect. Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.



For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/hcQ6CBJ3Wx — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 8, 2022 The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement that updates for fixtures beyond Friday would be "provided in due course".

The Premier League said it was "deeply saddened" by the queen's death. 'Sorrow' "Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty," it said.

Manchester United paid tribute to the late monarch before Thursday's Europa League match against Real Sociedad, which went ahead as planned. A club statement read: "Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, the Queen. Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022 "The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world."

The club added: "A minute's silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect." The Rugby Football Union posted its own tribute. "On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time," it said.

On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/iL4jTJdjk2 — Rugby Football Union (@RFU) September 8, 2022 The United States Tennis Association announced that before Thursday's US Open women there would be "a moment of silence and a show photo montage". Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement: "Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world. Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”