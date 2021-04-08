Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes give United one foot in Europa semis

MADRID – Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Granada in the Europa League quarter-final first leg to put their side in the driving seat.

In a game where clear-cut chances were sparse, Rashford's goal just past the half hour was the standout piece of quality.

The England forward controlled a long ball from Victor Lindelof before coolly finishing to put United ahead and notch up his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Granada fought valiantly for a way back into the game, with Chelsea loanee Kenedy testing David de Gea from long-range before Yangel Herrera - on loan from Manchester City - hit the post with a volley.

Fernandes, denied a second goal by a save from Portuguese countryman Rui Silva from close range late on, then netted a stoppage-time penalty after being felled by Yan Brice Eteki.