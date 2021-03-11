Milan strike late to draw with Man United

MANCHESTER – A stoppage-time header from defender Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in their Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Teenager Amad Diallo's 50th-minute goal had put United ahead before Kjaer angled in a fine header from Rade Krunic's corner in the final moments.

The draw was justice for Stefano Pioli's Milan who had two goals ruled out in the opening 45 minutes as they opened up United with surprising ease.

The 18-year-old Diallo, who joined United from Serie A club Atalanta in January, came on as a halftime substitute and claimed his first goal for the English side five minutes later.

The Ivorian winger used clever movement to get behind the Milan defence, was picked out by a lofted ball from Bruno Fernandes and found the target with a smart back-header over Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.