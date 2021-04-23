Racist Ondrej Kudela appeals 10-match ban from UEFA

PRAGUE – Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has appealed a 10-match ban handed to him by UEFA over his alleged racist remarks, his lawyer said on Friday.

Kudela received the suspension on April 14 after he had cupped his hand and allegedly whispered derogatory comments to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara at the end of a Europa League game at Ibrox on March 18.

Kamara, who claimed Kudela had racially abused him, received a three-match ban himself for attacking the Slavia player after the game.

"I can confirm we have filed an appeal," Kudela's lawyer Rene Cienciala told AFP.

"It was blank in line with the disciplinary rules, we will update it next week and then we will ask for an oral hearing," he added.

Slavia chief Jaroslav Tvrdik apologised to Kamara last week, the Czech president's office slammed UEFA in a letter, saying it was "ridiculously bowing to silly trends."

Slavia beat Rangers to advance to the Europa League quarter-finals where they lost to Arsenal last week.

Kudela, a 34-year-old Czech Republic centre-back, who missed both games against Arsenal, will likely also miss Euro 2020 if the ban stays in force.

