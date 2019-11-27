Manchester United have called up central defender Max Taylor to their Europa League squad 12 months after the 19-year-old had chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Photo: @maxtaylor00 via Twitter

Manchester United have called up central defender Max Taylor to their Europa League squad 12 months after the 19-year-old had chemotherapy for testicular cancer. The academy graduate, who made his comeback for United's under-23 side last month, could make his first senior appearance in Thursday's match against Astana in Kazakhstan with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to field a number of teenagers.

United have already qualified for the knockout phase from Group L with three wins from four matches.

"The position I was in this time last year, I was in my first few weeks where I had chemotherapy, I wouldn't have thought, a year on, I'd be travelling with the first team," Taylor told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/max-taylor-included-in-man-united-senior-squad-after-cancer-treatment.

"It doesn't matter what the environment is like, just being out there is massive. It's been a dream since I can remember ever kicking a ball -- being a United first-team player."