Ex-Banyana player named as Safa’s new CEO, the first woman to occupy the position

Cape Town — After the chief executive officer Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe resigned with immediate effect, the South African Football Association (SAFA) moved with great haste and appointed Lydia Monyepao to fill the vacancy. Monyepao is well-known in national football circles after her appointment in 2021 as Safa's Chief Operations Officer. Monyepao is a former Banyana Banyana player and team manager.

Safa president Danny Jordaan made the historic announcement at a media briefing at Safa House on Monday. She becomes the first female to take up the role of CEO at Safa on a permanent basis. "The decision was unanimous," said Jordaan. "Everyone agreed to the decision to have Lydia Monyepao. Congratulations and you must hit the ground running. She was appointed yesterday (Sunday) and we must sit down for the terms and conditions which will be negotiated and signed.

"We must sit down and see if she is ready for one year, three years or five years." In view of this appointment, Monyepao will be handily placed to spearhead South Africa's attempt to win the bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup. Safa has accepted Motlanthe resignation but did not share the reasons for his shock decision. Motlanthe will not be required to serve a month's notice.

Motlanthe briefly addressed the media to confirm his departure.

"I have tendered my resignation. I have sent a letter which I’ve signed,” said Motlanthe. "The one which you saw on social media, I would like to categorically state that it is not my letter. I don’t know, mine has a signature." @Herman_Gibbs