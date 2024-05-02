By Mthobisi Nozulela Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngenzana who has just recently won his first-ever league title with Romanian club FCSB in the Romanian SuperLiga has opened up about some of the difficulties he faced in his first season in Romanian football.

In an interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM's flagship sports show Sports Night Amplified, Ngezana said his first few months in Romania were not easy and had to adapt "First of all beginnings are not always easy, the culture and the language,“ he said. “I needed to adapt to the environment, the weather, so I needed to get familiar with the place, and the players, so it was not easy, it was not a walk in the park, I had to work hard and be dedicated," Ngenzana said

The former Amakhosi player also added that he had to adapt to the level of football in Romania as he had to prove himself. "In terms of standards I can say you come from Africa and obvious this side in Europe they are ahead, a bit ahead than us in terms of the level, it was a bit hard because I had to prove myself,” Ngezana added. Ngezana also said that Romanian football focused more on small details and mastering the basics .

“There are things that I did not know but fortunately enough I ended up adapting, for example they are very detailed here, and minor information is very important and can win you games. “But before I did not see it as an important thing so they are very detailed and another thing they master the basics” The 26-year-old Ngezana came through the ranks at Kaizer Chiefs and went on to make over 90 appearances for the Glamour Boys before making his move to Romania.