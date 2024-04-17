Former Kaizer Chiefs player Siyabonga Ngezana headed for Uefa Champions League

The 26-year-old moved from Chiefs to SuperLiga club FCSB last year, and has been a vital cog in the team that finished the season of the Romanian League top of the table. Following the conclusion of the regular season, FCSB finished top of the log with 64 points from 30 games. The top six advance to the championship play-offs, with the top team progressing to the Uefa Champions League qualifiers, and the second team earning a spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

Huge lead With a carry-over points system in place against the top six teams, FCSB have a 15-point lead with six games remaining at the top of the play-offs table. Ngezana signed a five-year contract with FCSB last season, and in the play-offs has cemented his place in the run-on lineup - making a starting berth in every match to date.