Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Siyabonga Ngezana headed for Uefa Champions League

Stellenbosch FC player Sinethemba Mngomezulu is challenged by Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana as the two PSL teams played at Cape Town Stadium

While the Kaizer Chiefs scramble to find a new coach for next season, one of their former stars - Siyabonga Ngezana (pictured right) - is moving onto the big leagues of Europe. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Independent Media

Published 2h ago

Share

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Siyabonga Ngezana is on course to play in the Uefa Champions League next season.

While the AmaKhosi scramble to find a new coach for next season as interim boss Cavin Johnson moves back to the head of youth, one of their former stars is moving onto the big leagues of Europe.

The 26-year-old moved from Chiefs to SuperLiga club FCSB last year, and has been a vital cog in the team that finished the season of the Romanian League top of the table.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, FCSB finished top of the log with 64 points from 30 games. The top six advance to the championship play-offs, with the top team progressing to the Uefa Champions League qualifiers, and the second team earning a spot in the Europa League qualifiers.

Huge lead

With a carry-over points system in place against the top six teams, FCSB have a 15-point lead with six games remaining at the top of the play-offs table.

Ngezana signed a five-year contract with FCSB last season, and in the play-offs has cemented his place in the run-on lineup - making a starting berth in every match to date.

If FCSB go on to win the league title, it would be the club’s first in nine years.

The fortunes of FCSB and Chiefs could not be more contrasting at the moment. The Soweto Giants are in eighth place on the DStv Premiership table, with just 30 points from 23 matches.

Chiefs are also a massive 23 points behind runaway log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are hurtling towards their seventh league title in a row.

UEFASoccerPSLDStv PremiershipKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns