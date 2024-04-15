New technical team in the works for next season at Kaizer Chiefs

As Kaizer Chiefs appear to be in serious danger of missing out on finishing in the top eight of the DStv Premiership table, it has emerged that a new technical team will be a priority next season. Chiefs find themselves precariously placed at eighth in the standings with just 30 points from 23 matches.

In fact, Chiefs have lost three and drawn one of their last four league outings with their most recent victory coming way back on March 5 against Golden Arrows. While the AmaKhosi have been led by interim coach Cavin Johnson after he took over after 13 matches this season, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr revealed to The Sowetan their plans.

Different technical structure next season “There is definitely [a plan]. It’s something we’ve communicated from the onset, Cavin has stepped in on an interim basis and we’re [committed] to having a different technical structure next season,” Motaung said. Chiefs are next in action against Richards Bay in Durban on Sunday, but the administrators will already be looking ahead to the new season explained Motaung.

“I know we are focused on the next game and the next seven games and we have everything to play for. But yes, definitely the plans have long been in motion. we’ll have a different technical structure next season.” Just who Chiefs could be considering as a candidate to become the new coach, however, Motaung would not disclose. “Well, you know, it’s our shortlist but who makes that shortlist? From our side, we’ve been preparing for a while now and at the appropriate time we’ll make the right announcements.